A Dalton woman has been on edge for the past week because she believes there is a snake infestation on her property.
On January 27, Linda Rodgers said her daughter took their dog out and was bitten by a copperhead in the process.
Rodgers said when her daughter Emily noticed a copperhead, she reached down to grab the dog and that's when the snake bit her forearm.
“I was already laid down in bed and I heard her scream and I knew there was something wrong and I got up as fast as I could and before I could even get to the door, she was charging through the door with the dog. I said are you okay and she said no I have been bitten by a big copperhead,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers said she rushed her daughter to the emergency room.
Emily spent a total of four days in the hospital following the bite.
“She's doing a lot better. The swelling is going down, but she still has a lot of pain at the bite site. The rest of the arm is finally settled down,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers said she has reached out to her landlord for help with getting rid of the snakes but claims she has been given the runaround.
She said it is frustrating because her daughter Emily deals with several disabilities.
A week after the incident, Rodgers caught another copperhead in her backyard.
“I am concerned for my daughter’s safety. I am concerned for neighbors’ safety. I am concerned for my safety. Right now we do not go outside much because of the situation, but I got neighbors right next door to me that got two little boys that play outside,” Rodgers said.
A spokesperson from Cedar Creek Communities told Local 3 that pest control was coming out this past Saturday to check out the snakes.
Rodgers said another pest control showed up on Monday and searched around the area for snakes.