Dalton Utilities started construction on a project on Sheridan Avenue, located just off Walnut Avenue, on Monday, August 7th.
The project is expected to be complete by the year's end and will involve installing a new transmission water main.
Residents may have noticed utility vehicles in the area since the beginning of the month as crews completed necessary preparations.
Traffic along Sheridan Avenue is currently reduced to one lane, causing the possibility of traffic delays in surrounding side streets.
The project's second phase is expected to begin later this year on East Morris Street, beginning at the Sheridan Avenue intersection and moving east along Morris Street. Because of this, the center turning lane of Morris Street will be affected.
Dalton Utilities encourages everyone to consider alternate routes to avoid the area while the project is underway.