The Dalton Police Department has reported that McGhee Drive at Hobby Lobby is closed due to high water.
Dalton police says avoid the road.
Chattanooga
Rain Shower
H 69°
L 61°
69°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 69°
L 58°
64°
Athens
Rain
H 69°
L 61°
68°
Benton
Rain Shower
H 69°
L 61°
69°
Chatsworth
Rain Shower
H 69°
L 61°
69°
Dalton
Cloudy
H 70°
L 61°
68°
Dayton
Rain Shower
H 66°
L 55°
66°
Dunlap
Rain Shower
H 69°
L 61°
69°
Murphy
Rain
H 69°
L 61°
68°
Pikeville
Rain Shower
H 66°
L 55°
66°
Summerville
Cloudy
H 70°
L 61°
70°
Ringgold
Rain Shower
H 69°
L 61°
69°
Trenton
Rain Shower
H 69°
L 61°
69°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.