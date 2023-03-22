ROAD CLOSED

In Dalton, on Monday, March 20th and Tuesday, March 21st, a portion of West Cuyler Street will be shut down for utility work. This section of roadway is located next to the Oakwood Cafe in the 200 block of Cuyler Street, but pedestrians will still have access. Barring any bad weather, the work should be completed by Wednesday.

