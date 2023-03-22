In Dalton, on Monday, March 20th and Tuesday, March 21st, a portion of West Cuyler Street will be shut down for utility work. This section of roadway is located next to the Oakwood Cafe in the 200 block of Cuyler Street, but pedestrians will still have access. Barring any bad weather, the work should be completed by Wednesday.
Dalton street closing on Monday and Tuesday
- Local 3 News staff
-
- Updated
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Video released as police continue search for bank robbery suspect
-
Body of man mysteriously found dead near family killer Alex Murdaugh's home to be exhumed
-
UPDATE: Man who ran out of ambulance dies after being hit by car on I-24
-
Chattanooga community comes together for one last meal at beloved East Ridge restaurant
-
Hamilton County teacher arrested for alleged sex abuse against students
-
Georgia family fights to get their children back from Tennessee nearly a month after pulled over for tinted windows
-
Police search for suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting
-
UPDATE: Chattanooga police continue search for afternoon stabbing suspect
-
UPDATE: Father charged in death of two-year-old child after boy drowns in neighbor's pool
-
Chemical reaction causes small explosion inside Chattanooga apartment