Residents near the intersection of Waugh Street and Jones Street are advised to prepare for delays and detours this week as the City of Dalton announced the closure of one eastbound lane and the nearby sidewalk. The closure is necessary to install a new water line to serve the new apartment complex being built at 501 W. Waugh Street, the former site of the old jail.
The installation of the water line is expected to take the entire week, contingent upon the weather. Motorists and pedestrians should plan for alternate routes during this time and allow extra time for their commutes.