Students in Dalton headed back to the classroom on Tuesday and the school board is already considering its options to harden its schools' exteriors.
"We’re always looking for how can we do things better," said Matt Evans, chair for the Dalton City School Board. "Whether it’s things in the classroom for our students or, in this case, things that make our schools safer.”
Evans said school board members are still weighing all of their options for strengthening school security. They're choosing between multiple levels of break-resistant glass for front entrances. School administrators believe it could make all the difference in the event of an emergency.
"Let’s not even get to that standpoint," said Evans. "So, it's prevention, which involves the relationships that we have in the community, the relationships that we have with the police department.”
The board is considering three different options. The lowest level of protection, costing $140,000, would be a film placed on front windows, making them harder to break.
The next level of protection, costing $5.8 million would be replacing the front windows with bullet-resistant glass, which wouldn't be as hard to break as bullet-proof glass.
The highest level of security would be bullet-resistant glass with new panels that would make the entire front entrance bullet-resistant. The cost for that is estimated at $9.3 million.
School leaders believe any of the options would be enough to slow down a potential intruder, buying critical minutes for a response to the emergency.
"Studies show there is just a crucial window of time," said Evans. "You wish it were longer, but it’s literally minutes and so anything that we can do to slow that down.”
Evans said this is just the most recent security upgrade the district has considered since they had their own school shooting situation in 2018, when a teacher barricaded himself inside of a classroom and fired a gun.
After the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the school board decided to look at its security options again.
"After that incident in 2018, we invested literally millions of dollars in software and also hardware infrastructure aspects of security," said Evans. "When you study these incidents that have happened, whether it’s Parkland or Uvalde, you’ve learned what are the best practices and what is what do you get the most for the money that you’re gonna spend.”
The school board still has to approve the purchase and is scheduled to meet again on Monday, but the agenda has not yet been finalized. So it's unclear if a decision will be made.
In the meantime, board members are looking at what would create maximum security at the best cost.
“Our board of education does not look at it solely in terms of a dollar and cent amount," said Evans. "We look at it as what does it take?”
School officials also said the district is on-track to hire another school resource officer by October, which would put one officer in each middle and high school and three officers in each elementary school.