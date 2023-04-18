The City of Dalton is doing its part for lifesaving efforts this week, with its Public Works Department hosting a blood drive on Wednesday.
The drive was in partnership with Blood Assurance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing blood to hospitals and patients in need. Public Works Director Chad Townsend said that the drive was done to meet a commitment to Hamilton Medical Center.
"We had several of the ladies from municipal court donated as well, we had a pretty good turnout," Townsend said. "We certainly surpassed the expectation or the commitment that (Blood Assurance) had made to the hospital so we were happy that we were able to help."
The donation bus was parked at the Public Works headquarters on Elm Street from noon until 3 pm, and employees of both the Public Works department and the Dalton Municipal Court donated blood as well.
Blood Assurance is always in need of donations, and anyone interested in giving can visit their website at https://www.bloodassurance.org/. Each donation has the potential to save up to three lives.