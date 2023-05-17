Dalton Public Schools has created a plan for bus transportation to finish the school year after bus drivers went on strike.
The newest plan has multiple drop-off and pick-up locations. Parents and guardians can choose which location works best, based on stops assigned for their child’s school.
Superintendent Tim Scott says he’s grateful for the 19 bus drivers who will operate the routes.
“They don't quit. They just keep going,” he says. “But it’s because of a love for the community and their love for the children.”
Dr. Scott says they worked with bus routers to determine the best locations. He says he feels confident in the planning process, but they will monitor the situation.
He asks that students show up to the location a few minutes early and asks for patience if buses run behind.
Schools will be opened earlier and will allow students in the building at 6:30 a.m. Dr. Scott says they will also be open later in the afternoon for pick-up.
He says it’s important for students to attend school, and he’s grateful for the community’s cooperation and support.
“I can't say ‘thank you’ enough to not only our bus drivers because they've done a good job, but also to our parents, our community, our schools, our staff as they work together to make that happen,” he says.
“Starting tomorrow, May 18, 2023, we will offer community drop-off and pick-up sites for all of our schools. The bus locations with pick-up and drop-off times are listed below.
We ask that you have patience when waiting at the bus stop. Because these are new routes, the bus may be slightly earlier or later arriving at the bus stop locations. Please try to arrive a few minutes early, and be prepared to wait for the bus. If buses fill up, they will take a full bus of students to their school, and return to the pick up site until all students have been transported to school.
As a reminder, it is district policy that anyone in 3rd grade or younger must have someone 13 or older present to get them off the bus. Please make sure that someone is present for these young students at the drop-off sites in the afternoon so they are able to get off the bus. These students will be returned to school if there is not someone 13 or older present at the time the bus arrives. In addition, if you are uncomfortable with your students in 4th grade or older getting off the buys by themselves, please make sure you are at the bus stop before the scheduled drop-off time.
If you are a car rider, we'd also ask that you consider utilizing one of these sites to drop-off and pick-up students to help reduce some of the increased traffic in our school car lines.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact First Student at 706.428.9489 or Jeff Wells at 706.463.5037. Or, you can reach us by email at info@dalton.k12.ga.us.
Thank you again for your patience and understanding as we work through these challenges.”
You can find the latest at Dalton Public Schools Bus Transportation Updates page.