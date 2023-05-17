A strike by First Student bus drivers with Dalton Public Schools (DPS) has entered its third day on Wednesday, forcing the school system to come up with a new transportation plan.

Dalton Public School officials released details for its new bus plan and a message to students/families on its official website Wednesday afternoon.

Starting Thursday, May 18, 2023, Dalton Public Schools will offer community drop-off and pick-up sites for all of its schools.

"We ask that you have patience when waiting at the bus stop. Because these are new routes, the bus may be slightly earlier or later arriving at the bus stop locations. Please try to arrive a few minutes early, and be prepared to wait for the bus. If buses fill up, they will take a full bus of students to their school, and return to the pick up site until all students have been transported to school."

Dalton Public Schools wants to remind everyone of its district policy regarding bus protocol for students. The policy states that students will be returned to school if there is not someone (13 or older) present at the time the bus arrives.

"Anyone in 3rd grade or younger must have someone 13 or older present to get them off the bus. Please make sure that someone is present for these young students at the drop-off sites in the afternoon so they are able to get off the bus."

Parents or guardians who are uncomfortable with their students in 4th grade or older getting off the bus alone - should plan to have someone at the bus stop to meet them before the scheduled drop-off time.

A spokesperson for the school system explained that parents are encouraged to choose the bus pick-up or drop-off location that works best for them based off of the stop assigned for each school. 'Car Riders' should also consider utilizing the updated sites for drop-off and pick-up to help reduce the increased traffic in school car lines.

The bus locations with pick-up and drop-off times are listed below.

Bus Routes:

Westwood: Cascade Drive Place (Mountain Woods Apt)

Pick-Up Time: 7 AM

Drop-Off Time: 2:55 PM Westwood: Haig Mill Lake Park

Pick-Up Time: 7 AM

Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM City Park: Cliffs Apartments

Pick-Up Time: 7 AM

Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM City Park: Kroger on Glenwood Ave

Pick-Up Time: 7 AM

Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM Brookwood: Al Rollins Park

Pick-Up Time: 7 AM

Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM Blue Ridge AND Roan: 1525 E Morris Street (Super D Market)

Pick-Up Time: 7 AM

Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM Blue Ridge: 5th & May

Pick-Up Time: 7 AM

Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM Roan: Parkside Apartments

Pick-Up Time: 7 AM

Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM Park Creek: Rec Department Civic Drive

Pick-Up Time: 7 AM

Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM Park Creek: GIST/Phoenix Drive

Pick-Up Time: 7 AM

Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM Park Creek: Salem Baptist Church

Pick-Up Time: 7 AM

Drop-Off Time: 3:05 PM

Cascade Drive at Ponderosa Place (Mountain Woods Apartments)

Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM

Drop-Off Time: 4:10 PM Haig Mill Lake Park

Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM

Drop-Off Time: 4:10 PM Cliffs Apartments

Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM

Drop-Off Time: 4:10 PM Kroger on Glenwood Ave

Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM

Drop-Off Time: 4:10 PM Al Rollins Park

Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM

Drop-Off Time: 4:15 PM 1525 E Morris Street (Super D Market)

Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM

Drop-Off Time: 4:05 PM 5th & May

Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM

Drop-Off Time: 4:05 PM Parkside Apartments

Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM

Drop-Off Time: 4:05 PM Rec Department Civic Drive

Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM

Drop-Off Time: 4:00 PM GIST/Phoenix Drive

Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM

Drop-Off Time: 4:00 PM Salem Baptist Church

Pick-Up Time: 7:45 AM

Drop-Off Time: 4:00 PM

The latest updates on school transportation and route locations can be found on the DPS website.