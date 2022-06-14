School districts across the Tennessee Valley are working to help families facing food insecurity this summer.
Dalton School Nutrition Director Wimberly Brackett said they are providing free meals to students through the summer.
"We know that we are reaching a lot of students, or children who would probably not be fed during the day," Brackett said.
She said more than 2,000 meals are passed out each day.
"We see a lot of siblings who are in charge of their younger brother or sister during the summer," Brackett said.
She said this helps families who are struggling with the current rise in food prices.
Meals are distributed Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
You can find a list of locations by visiting Dalton Public Schools' website.