Dalton Public Schools hosts recruitment fair on Saturday

Dalton Public Schools is having a recruitment fair on Saturday.
The district is looking to hire several teachers, substitutes, school nutrition workers and more.
The fair will be open from 8 a..m. until 11 a.m. at Hammond Creek Middle School.
