Dalton Public Schools posted a video to Facebook on Tuesday with kids' responses to the question, "Who do you love the most?"
Video here:
Happy Valentine's Day from Local 3 News!
Chattanooga
Fair
H 67°
L 55°
66°
Altamont
Sunny
H 67°
L 58°
67°
Athens
Partly Cloudy
H 65°
L 53°
64°
Benton
Fair
H 67°
L 55°
67°
Chatsworth
Fair
H 67°
L 55°
67°
Dalton
Sunny
H 68°
L 53°
67°
Dayton
Sunny
H 61°
L 51°
60°
Dunlap
Fair
H 67°
L 55°
67°
Murphy
Partly Cloudy
H 65°
L 53°
64°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 61°
L 51°
60°
Summerville
Sunny
H 71°
L 55°
70°
Ringgold
Fair
H 67°
L 55°
67°
Trenton
Fair
H 67°
L 55°
67°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.