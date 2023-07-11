The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people who fraudulently used stolen credit cards for over $900 to purchase from Walmart stores in Dalton and Fort Oglethorpe.
On June 3rd, a married couple had their bank cards and cash stolen from their car while parked at the Dalton Golf and Country Club.
The suspects were later recorded on store surveillance footage traveling in a red Nissan Pathfinder.
Detective John Edwards of the Dalton Police Department shared that the fraudulent purchases were made at the Walmart in Fort Oglethorpe.
Pictures of the suspects have been provided, and anyone who recognizes these suspects or has information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Edwards at 706-278-9085, extension 9-152.