Dalton police are asking for help with identifying a man who they say fired a gun outside of a bar over the weekend.
It happened on Sunday around 1:45am at Tenoch Bar and Restaurant.
Police say the two men involved were removed from the bar following an altercation.
When the suspect was told to leave, police say he pulled a handgun and fired it in the air two times.
If you know the suspect’s name, please call Detective Aaron Simpson at (706)278-9085 ext. 9253.
