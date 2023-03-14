Dalton police are asking for your help in the search for a man who hasn’t been seen in a week.
City spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 32-year-old Nicholas Lee Napier was last seen on Tuesday, February 28.
Napier is 5'11” tall with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.
Investigators say he could be in the Cleveland, Tennessee area but have not been able to confirm the information.
Frazier says Napier’s family is concerned that he is at risk and reported him missing.
If you have any information about this case, please call Dalton Police Department Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9-189.
