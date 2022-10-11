The Dalton Police Department is asking for your help with finding two runaway teens.
Police say 14-year-old Kara Sosebee and 15-year-old Kadence Patterson stole a family member's car on Monday and crashed it near Atlanta on Tuesday.
Police say Sosebee is 5’1” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Sosebee was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.
Patterson is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has dark blonde/brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and ripped blue jeans.
According to witnesses to Tuesday afternoon’s wreck, they appeared to still be wearing the same clothes.
If you have any information, please call the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085.
