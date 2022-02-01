Dalton police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect who held a store clerk up at gunpoint and stole nearly $2,000 in cash.
The robbery took happened January 23 at JAS Tobacco on Fleming Street.
Police say that at about 6:40 pm, the suspect entered the store and spoke briefly to the clerk.
The suspect then stepped to the side to look at a lottery display before stepping back in front of the clerk and pulling out a small black handgun.
He then demanded that the clerk open the cash register and give him all of the money.
The suspect took the cash and fled, leaving in a dark colored passenger car.
The suspect got away with about $1,820 in $10 and $20 bills.
Dalton police describe the suspect as an Hispanic male, with a patchy beard that could be seen under the COVID mask.
He wore a navy blue ball cap that appeared to have a Top Golf logo, a black zip up sweatshirt over a black or gray t-shirt and gray pants. He also wore eye glasses. He was recorded on store surveillance.
If you have information about this case or recognize this person, you are asked call DPD Detective Clinton Travis at 706-278-9085, extension 9-231.