The Dalton Police Department is investigating after a local man was reported missing by his family.
DPD reports that 49-year-old Stephen Hammontree has not been seen since Monday, January 24th.
Hammontree was last seen by his wife when he was apparently leaving for work on Monday.
DPD says he never arrived at his workplace, Dorsett Industries on May Street.
Hammontree was last seen driving his silver 2020 Nissan Altima with a GA Iraq War Veteran license plate #EUV117.
He was last seen wearing a gray University of Georgia hoodie with the Bulldog mascot logo on the front.
Hammontree is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stephen Hammontree is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9-189.