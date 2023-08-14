The Dalton Police Department is looking for 45-year-old Sean Michael Currie of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was last seen in Dalton on August 3rd.
The report says Currie had been staying in a local hotel and was reported missing after his vehicle was parked there for a week after checking out of his room.
Police say there is no indication that he is missing due to criminal foul play and began the investigation into Currie's disappearance after being contacted on August 10th by management at the Econo Lodge at 150 N. Tibbs Road due to his vehicle being left on the property.
It was determined that Currie first checked in to the hotel on July 29th.
Hotel management last had contact with Currie on August 2nd when he paid to extend his room use for that night, and investigators were unable to contact Currie using his cell phone number.
A detective contacted a member of his family who said that Currie had left Pennsylvania after selling his home about a month ago and that he could have been experiencing some mental health problems.
Sean Michael Currie is 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jason Robinson by phone at 706-278-9085, extension 9-180, or by email at jmrobinson@daltonga.gov.