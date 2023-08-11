The Dalton Police Department is investigating a recent incident involving a hoax bomb threat that led to the temporary closure and evacuation of the Shugart Road Walmart on Friday afternoon.
Despite the disruption caused by the call, authorities have confirmed that the store is now safe for business.
The fabricated threat was called into the store at approximately 2:00 pm on Friday. The anonymous caller claimed that a bomb was set to detonate within the store premises in a mere ten-minute timeframe.
The store staff immediately contacted emergency services, initiating a coordinated evacuation protocol.
The Dalton Police Department and the Dalton Fire Department responded, and the investigation revealed the absence of any explosive device or imminent danger within the store premises.
The Shugart Road Walmart officially reopened its doors to the public at 6:00 pm Friday, resuming its operations and services.
The Dalton Police Department has launched a comprehensive inquiry into the matter, seeking to identify the individual responsible for the distressing false alarm.
Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Detective Charles Williams can be reached at 706-278-9085 extension 9-280 for those willing to provide valuable leads.