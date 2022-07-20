The Dalton Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on July 18, 2022.
Police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of South Hamilton Street and Nickie Drive.
During the investigation, police received additional information about a possible witness traveling north on Hamilton Street in a Black in color SUV.
The SUV had passed the pedestrians before the crash occurred.
If you have any information, please contact Sgt. David Saylors (706) 278-9085 Ext. 192.