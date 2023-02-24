Early Friday morning police in Dalton responded to a report of an active shooter near apartments on Shugart Road.
Shortly before 8:00am, two Dalton police officers were dispatched to the Cliffs Apartments after a report of a 911 caller making erratic statements.
When police arrived, the suspect shot at least one round and then fled into the woods behind the apartments.
More shots were fired in the direction of the responding officers.
Dalton police say that early information indicates that the suspect was taken into custody with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The suspect is alive and is being treated by emergency medical personnel.
Waugh Street in front of the apartments was briefly closed for public safety during the incident. The road has since been reopened to traffic.
The Dalton Police Department has handed over the crime scene and investigation to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.