Dalton plans spring break camp for kids

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Spring Break Camp for kids ages 6-12 from April 3rd-7th.
The camp will take place at the Mack Gaston Community Center, located at 218 N. Fredrick Street in Dalton, and will run from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. The cost is $100 per camper, with multi-child discounts available for families.
"The goal is just to give the kids a fun, safe place to spend spring break and be active and maybe meet a few new friends," said Brandon Sane, marketing coordinator for the Parks and Rec Department. "It’s for the kids whose parents have to work, they can just come and get out of the house and do some fun things on spring break If they’re not going out of town."
The camp will feature lots of team sports and other activities, including a STEM project with Georgia Power, an art project with muralist Mayelli Meza, podcasting in the new podcast lab, and team-building activities and games. Snacks will be provided, but campers will need to bring their own lunch. Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt.
Participation is limited to the first 40 campers who register and complete payment by March 27th. Drop-off will be between 7:30 and 8:00 am, with pickup between 5:00 and 5:15 pm. Families can register online at www.mydprd.com.