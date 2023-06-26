The Dalton Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who stole a piece of heavy equipment from Civitan Park on Tibbs Road on June 14th at 1:30 am.
Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspect driving away in a four-door pickup truck, possibly a Toyota Tundra, towing a double axle trailer with a toolbox affixed to it, and with the stolen skid steer, a yellow Caterpillar model 259D, loaded onto the trailer.
The equipment belonged to Copponex Group, the contractor installing new playground equipment at the park.
Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect should contact Detective Clinton Travis at the Dalton Police Department by phone at 706-278-9085, extension 9-231.