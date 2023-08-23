Dalton PD officer of the month honored

The Dalton Police Department honored Officer Caleb Morang as the July Officer of the Month during a meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission on Tuesday morning. Officer Morang was commended for his role in solving a string of burglaries and fraud cases.
While investigating a fraud case at the Shugart Road Walmart, Officer Morang noticed that the suspect was back inside the store and apprehended him. Assistant Chief Chris Crossen said, that he “had a photo of the suspect and while he was there talking to staff at Walmart, he realized that the suspect was actually there inside the store.”
Further interrogation by Officer Morang revealed that the suspect was involved in multiple burglaries and other cases around Dalton. Morang’s investigation resulted in eight burglaries and several financial transaction card fraud cases being cleared.
Officer Morang is a seven-year veteran of the Dalton Police Department, joining the agency in March 2016.