Dalton police are asking for the public's help to identify two people who worked together to steal an employee's purse from a store at the Dalton Mall.
Spotted on store surveillance cameras, the duo was caught on camera January 25th at the Trendy You store in the Dalton Mall.
A store employee realized her purse was missing after she had left it behind the checkout counter.
When she checked the surveillance cameras, she realized that it was taken by a Hispanic woman who had come to the store with a Hispanic man, who distracted her by asking for help in the back of the store while the woman went behind the counter.
Dalton police say that the woman suspect first took a box containing blank price tags from behind the counter, and then returned it, before stealing the purse.
The employee's stolen purse was a black Vera Bradley purse containing approximately $600 in cash, a bank card, ID and insurance cards, and also keys for the her car, home, and the store.
The female suspect is a heavyset Hispanic woman with short white hair. She wore a black COVID mask inside the store along with a black jacket and red shirt.
The male suspect who distracted the victim is a Hispanic male who wore a gray Nike Georgia Bulldogs hoodie sweatshirt with red print and a red football icon on the front. He had close-cropped graying hair and wore glasses.
If you have any information on the identity of these suspects or have information on this crime, you are asked to contact DPD Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9-280.