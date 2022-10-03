Dalton police arrested a man on Monday who was wanted for assaulting an officer in addition to police chases in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Police say 50-year-old Ernest Paul Shackleford was found at the Walmart location on Shugart Road where he was arrested following a brief foot chase.
Police say they also found a stolen vehicle Shackleford was driving while searching for the suspect at a motel on N. Tibbs Road.
Shackleford is charged with bringing stolen property into the state and obstruction of an officer.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.