Dalton officers honored for life-saving effort

At Tuesday's meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission, three of the Department's officers were presented with the Life Saving Award for their heroic efforts in responding to a call at the Super 8 motel on December 12th, 2022.
Lt. Michael Houck, as well as Officers Steven Johnson and Keith Black, had arrived on the scene to find a man not breathing and unresponsive. The officers took quick action, administering CPR and using an AED to shock the man, who was later found to have no pulse and not breathing. The man was stabilized by the time EMS arrived.
"It takes a lot of courage to be able to pull that training up and use it at the appropriate time," said Terry Mathis, one of the members of the Public Safety Commission. "We certainly appreciate all of (their) efforts and I know that man certainly appreciates it."