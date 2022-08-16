Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officers responded to an unoccupied boat going in circles near the East Parksville boat ramp on Parksville Lake in Polk County Monday afternoon.
When they arrived at about 3:08pm, other boaters were able to board the unattended boat and take it to shore.
TWRA officers, along with several teams from the Polk County Fire and Rescue, Bradley County Fire and Rescue, Hiwassee Dam Fire Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Under Water Recovery Team searched the area where the older model ski boat was found.
The Under Water Recovery Team searched the area where the boat was found.
TWRA utilized a Remote Operated Vehicle and found the body of 57-year-old Billy Calhoun from Dalton, GA.
His body was recovered from 36 feet of water around 8:20pm by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department Under Water Rescue Team.
Calhoun’s body was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.
Officers confirmed Calhoun was boating alone, but not wearing a kill switch for the boat's ignition or a life jacket.
This marks the 24th boating fatality in Tennessee this year.