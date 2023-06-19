Josh Owenby says he's been handicapped since birth.
Owenby was born with Arthrogryposis- a muscle disorder.
"I was born with my hips dislocated, and my legs were behind my head when I came out."
His criminal history started back in 2020 when he had an argument with his girlfriend in the front seat of his car.
"She sat in the car seat in the front seat with her legs out on the ground, and we started arguing she raced to smack me, and when she did I dodged it and when I jerk back on my feet went that way in the car started moving," said Owenby.
The police were called and Owenby left the scene. About a month later, he says, he was arrested and charged with simple battery, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct. Owenby says he was given a court date but couldn't make it due to being in the hospital with back issues.
When he called his public defender, he advised Owensby to bring the hospital paperwork by and he'd submit it on his behalf. He thought it was all taken care of until a month later he says he found out he had a warrant for failing to show up to court.
So he turned himself in, and he would spend the next four weeks in jail.
"It's rough in there. If you have any kind of disability like I got like wearing braces, you get put in booking and you stay in solitary confinement."
Because of his condition, Owenby says he can't bathe himself, and didn't shower for four weeks. "It was probably one of the worst experiences I could think of," said Owenby.
However, Sheriff Jimmy Davenport released a statement saying :
Inmate Joseph Joshua Owenby was brought to the Murray County jail on May 17, 2023, for a misdemeanor probation violation warrant and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. Both valid warrants were issued by the Superior Court of Murray County. Inmate Owenby is physically disabled and wears braces on both of his legs. The medical staff of the Murray County jail assessed Inmate Owenby after intake and determined for his medical needs and overall safety, it would be best for Inmate Owenby to stay in a holding cell in the booking area of the Murray County Jail. In the booking area, the jail staff and medical staff could monitor and take care of his medical needs; the booking area has a shower that contains a handicap shower chair for persons with disabilities. Inmate Owenby refused numerous times during his incarceration to allow the medical staff or jail staff to assist him in removing the braces from his legs and he refused help with the accessible handicap shower chair to bathe. Once his wellbeing and personal sanitation started to become a concern the medical staff spoke with jail administration on June 7, 2023, about Inmate Owenby’s brother coming to help him bathe. Medical staff contacted Inmate Owenby’s brother on June 7, 2023. On June 8, 2023, Inmate Owenby’s brother came to assist with bathing him and was allowed to come every day to bathe him. On June 7, 2023, Inmate Owenby appeared in Murray County Superior Court where he was sentenced to serve 180 days in confinement. On June 13, 2023, I was contacted via email from Inmate Owenby’s mother about concerns of his wellbeing, I contacted Mr. Owenby’s attorney and the district attorney’s office about the possibility of reconsideration of Inmate Owenby’s sentence. On June 14, 2023, Inmate Owenby reappeared in Superior Court where his sentence was modified to serve 28 days with credit for time served and restore to probation with the condition of an ankle monitor being placed on Inmate Owenby by an agency not affiliated with the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.
"They would help me take my stuff off and just walk out the door. They never offered, 'I'll come in and wash your hair for you,'" said Owenby.
Owenby says his final week in jail, they allowed his brother to come in and bathe him, and that's when he found out his socks were matted to the bottom of his foot.
"He had to get the nurse to bring in some saline and gauze to put up against the skin so it wouldn't stick to the sock so he can get it off."
Owenby says his treatment in the jail wasn't right and he wants the jail officials to be held accountable.
"They are not adapted to care for someone with a disability like mine," said Owenby.