The City of Dalton will receive more than $4 million of funding in the form of state grants.
Those grants will pay for a streetscape sidewalk renovation project on Pentz and Cuyler Streets as well as for improvements to the playing fields at Heritage Point Park.
“We are very excited to receive these grants,” said Dalton city administrator Andrew Parker. “We see both projects as opportunities to reinvest in our infrastructure and our parks system and both projects tie back into an opportunity to continue to create economic growth with visitors who are coming to our parks or to downtown Dalton.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced awards totaling $225 million for 142 qualified projects that improve sidewalks, recreation facilities, and healthy food access in the state.
The grants were targeted for communities around the state that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project to complete the streetscape renovations to Pentz and Cuyler Streets has been on the drawing board since the original downtown master plan was created in the year 2000, according to Dalton's Bruce Frazier.
The project at Heritage Point Park will replace the infields with synthetic turf that the city says will improve the experience for both local ballplayers and for tournaments.
The budget for the Heritage Point project is $2.5 million, $2.2 million of which is being funded by the state grant. A local match of approximately $300,000 will come from the city.
The budget for the Cuyler/Pentz streetscape project is $3.75 million, $2.19 million of which will be funded by the state grant. A local match of $1.5 million is being planned.
Civil engineering plans for that project have already been completed and city staff is now working to complete the bid package so the project can be put out to bidders.