The city of Dalton is getting ready to host its first ever pickleball tournament on Saturday, February 25th. The “Red Carpet Indoor Rally” will be held at the Dalton Convention Center and is the latest offering from the Parks and Recreation Department in order to provide more amenities for the fast growing sport.
The tournament is a doubles tournament for men's and women's teams. Players can sign up as teams or as individuals and have a teammate assigned to them. The cost is $40 and each participant will receive a t-shirt. Teams are guaranteed to play at least three games and registration is open until Monday, February 20th.
As of February 14th, 64 players had already signed up to participate. The games will begin as early as 9:00 a.m. and teams will be informed of their start time in advance.
Caitlin Sharpe, the director of Dalton's Parks and Recreation Department, said the goal of the tournament is to provide a service to the people in the community who love the game. The game appeals to players of all ages, including seniors. “We have so many people who love to play the game in Dalton, so it’s an effort to show that we are here and we hear that they want and we want to make sure we’re answering those needs,” said Sharpe.
"We’re not necessarily converting any tennis courts at Lakeshore, but we will be putting down permanent lines on some of the tennis courts for pickleball," Sharpe said. "I looked at a facility usage report for 2022 at Lakeshore’s tennis complex and I selected 3 courts that were used the least for tennis in 2022 for us to put those permanent lines down. When you put permanent lines down on three tennis courts that means we get an additional six courts."
Registration for the tournament will be open until Monday, February 20th. Teams can sign up at www.pickleballbrackets.com. On the site's home page, search "Dalton" and then select "Dalton's Red Carpet Rally."