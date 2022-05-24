During the 21-22 school year, a group of Dalton Public Schools students stepped in when the district dealt with a staff shortage.
At the beginning of the school year, Dalton Public Schools struggled to find cafeteria staff, so the district's nutrition director figured out a way to get work-based learning students on board to help out.
Xitlily Garcia and Wyatt Brackett are two of the students who stepped in to help.
Since August, Garcia has helped meal prep, cook, clean, and serve food. Brackett has helped unload trucks, stock food, serve food, and clean.
“It actually taught me a lot of life skills. It taught me how to be patient. It taught me how to be hardworking and maintain a good work ethic,” says Garcia.
Brackett says, “I have enjoyed it. It has given me the chance to be flexible with golf, and make a little bit of money on the side, which has helped pay for some tournaments, lessons, equipment, and other stuff like that.”
The experience has been eye-opening for the two by showing them all the hard work that goes into making sure every single student is fed at each school.
“Sometimes when I go get lunch on days that I am not here, I will always say thank you because I know a lot of people do not think about that type of stuff that they are working for us. So, I like to say how is your day going and take to the ladies at my school to keep the conversation going,” says Garcia.
Jessica Ochoa is one of the Cafeteria Managers for the Dalton Public Schools.
She said she appreciates the students helping out because she knows it would have been a tough year for everyone without them.
Ochoa says, “I am so glad they let high school kids in here to help us because we needed people, but we are excited that even seniors wanted to come into our cafeteria and help because some kids were like no, not a cafeteria job."
Ochoa and Garcia worked closely together during the school year, making life easier for each other.
Ochoa says,“We love Jasmine. She has brought so much joy into our cafeteria she has helped so much. We have been shorthanded, and when we got her she has just done an amazing job, she has fit in with my kitchen staff great."
“It is good. It teaches you how to work under pressure, and you learn a lot of life skills along the way and make some money,” Brackett said.
More information on how students can get involved. DaltonWBL.com