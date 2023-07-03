A tiny, colorful fish and garden are growing community at a Dalton, Georgia, pre-kindergarten through fifth grade school.
Hot and sweaty from working in the garden, Carl Wilms, school gardener and facilitator at Park Creek Elementary School, described the gardening project and conservation work planned to protect the fish.
"The garden project has two main objectives. One is to get students outside and connected to the earth and produce and things like that," Wilms said by phone. "The other is to help provide food for a community that experiences food insecurity in some families."
Park Creek Principal Will Esters said by phone that the garden provides fresh produce to the community and helps build community itself. The conservation effort is separate from the garden, but Esters said the school district has been supportive of all the school's nature-related projects.
