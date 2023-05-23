Dalton City offices will be closed on Monday, May 29th in observation of the Memorial Day holiday. Non-emergency services will also not be performed that day, including garbage and recycling collections. In order to ensure all residents receive their usual collections, the pickup schedule is being adjusted as follows:
Monday's garbage and recycling collections will take place on Tuesday, May 30th. All other pickups for Tuesday through Friday will take place on their usual day.
All Dalton City residents are encouraged to take part in Memorial Day activities and to remember and honor those who have lost their lives serving the United States.