The Dalton Fire Department is warning residents of a recent scam circling the community.
The department reminds that they do not use third-party companies to perform fire safety inspections or any other services on behalf of the DFD.
The department says earlier this year they warned about a fire extinguisher service company from out of town contacting local businesses in the area and using pushy sales tactics to suggest that they are offering fire inspections at the direction of the DFD but this is *not* the case.
If you or your business are contacted by such a company, do not have the inspection done and please contact The Dalton Fore Department's Fire Marshal Matt Daniel at 706-529-7486 so we can investigate.
If your business has fire extinguishers that need to be checked, the department recommends contacting a local fire extinguisher company.
They also say anyone conducting fire inspections for the Dalton Fire Department will be easily identifiable personnel in a DFD uniform.