A graduation ceremony was held Thursday night at City Hall, honoring three new firefighters joining the DFD. Five members entered recruiting school in 2022, but only three will join Dalton Fire.
The new firefighters will be Drew Sage, Christopher Stanley and Zachary Carlson, all Whitfield County Natives.
Chief Todd Pangle had this to say during Thursday night’s ceremony, "You’re joining an organization that is based in service." Pangle went to say, "Service to the citizens, service to your brother and sister firefighters, and lastly service to yourself. Always bring pride to yourself and to those that you serve."
Drew Sage, a Coahulla Creek High graduate, was honored as the outstanding recruit from the training program. Christopher Stanley has already worked as a firefighter for Whitfield County Fire since 2011, he is also a Southeast Whitfield High graduate. And last, but definitely not least, was Zachary Carlson, a US Army veteran, who served on active duty for more than three years.
The new graduates have already joined the force, and the department is now hiring for the next recruit school, beginning in fall 2022. More information is available at daltonga.gov/jobs.