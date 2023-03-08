Residents of Dalton can now stay informed on City Hall meetings even if they are unable to attend in person, thanks to the installation of a new audiovisual system. Unveiled at Monday night's Mayor and Council meeting, the system includes four robotic cameras, new microphones and speakers, and video screens. This upgrade is a major improvement from the improvised cell phone broadcasts during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and provides a professional quality experience for viewers. The city's Information Technology (IT) Department worked for two years to ensure the audiovisual presentation was up to standard, and partnered with WH Platts Company to refresh the council chamber system. The council chamber was shut down for a month in February for engineers to install the new equipment, which includes a work station in the back of the room that houses the computer equipment to direct the broadcasts. The new system allows IT staff to switch between cameras and control the audio, and also automatically adds closed captioning of words spoken during meetings. The City of Dalton's YouTube channel can be found at youtube.com/cityofdaltongeorgia, where residents can view past council meetings and watch Monday's meeting by clicking play in the window. By installing this new audiovisual system, Dalton can now bring City Hall to its residents, no matter the time or place.
Dalton city hall upgrades audiovisual system for live broadcasts
- Local 3 News staff
