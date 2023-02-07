Vickie Swinney is saying goodbye to the City of Dalton after more than 22 years of service. Reflecting on her time here, she said, "It's just been a good place to work."
Vickie Swinney, the payroll administrator for the City of Dalton, has been with the city for more than 22 years, and on Thursday afternoon, she was honored with a reception at City Hall.
HR director Greg Batts said during the reception, “We've been so lucky to have her over the years. I would just like to say thank you from all of us and we truly hope you have a joyful and wonderful retirement.”
Vickie, a native of Dalton, started her career in banking before taking a job with the City in 2000. When asked what the best part about working for the City was, she said, “It’s always a challenge. You always have something, it’s not just a mundane job, there’s always something to challenge you. And the friendships I’ve made here... it’s just been a good place to work.”
As she looks forward to her retirement, Vickie is looking forward to being able to travel and spend more time with her granddaughter. She said, “I’ve got a granddaughter who is 2 years old, she was 2 years old in August. So I’ll be helping them with her, picking her up at day care or whatever I need to do and getting to do more grandmother stuff. Travel, and whatever we can do.”