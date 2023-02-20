Dalton celebrates 33rd year of “Tree City USA” designation on Arbor Day

Dalton, Georgia celebrated its 33rd consecutive year of being designated a "Tree City USA" on Arbor Day.
The celebration took place at Haig Mill Lake Park, where staff from Dalton's Public Works Department planted a new Nuttall oak tree near one of the gazebos. Seedlings for other trees were given away to attendees to be planted at their homes, and a program coordinator from the Georgia Forestry Commission gave tips on how best to plant them.
Dr. Chris Stearns, the chairman of Dalton's Tree Board, said, "Arbor Day is a day to observe, appreciate, and plant trees, and it’s seen as a day of optimism for the planet. Most holidays celebrate something that has already happened, but it’s worth remembering Arbor Day represents a hope for the future. The single act planting a tree represents a belief the tree will grow to provide us with clean air and water, cooling shade and habitat for wildlife, healthier communities and endless natural beauty – all for a better tomorrow."
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the US Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. To achieve the Tree City USA designation, Dalton meets the program’s four requirements: forming a tree board, creating a tree care ordinance for the city, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an annual Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Seth Hawkins, a program coordinator with the Georgia Forestry Commission, said, "33 continuous years with the Tree City USA program, that’s impressive. That means that even before us, way before us, there were people here that every year took the time to make sure that Tree City happened in this community...If you look at canopy study numbers, we had a statewide canopy study done, and Whitfield County has lost some tree canopy. But with the City of Dalton the canopy has pretty much stood pat from ’09 to ’19. That says something, especially considering where you are situated. That speaks to your long term commitment to trees."
Mayor David Pennington read a proclamation during the event to declare the day as 'Georgia Arbor Day' in the City of Dalton. He encouraged citizens to plant trees, leaving a legacy for present and future generations.