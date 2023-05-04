It's come to be an annual event these days. The Dalton boys soccer team competing for a state championship.
2023 would prove to be no different as the Catamounts take down Midtown in the GHSA 5A title match 2-0 in overtime. Luis Favela scored both goals in the first overtime to lock up state gold.
Dalton becomes the third school from Whitfield County in as many days to win a boys soccer state championship.
Christian Heritage won theirs first-ever title on Tuesday. Coahulla Creek captured their second championship in three years. Now, the Catamounts complete their stairway to seven.