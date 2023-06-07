Dalton 8-year-old track star honored by mayor and city council

The Dalton Mayor honored an athlete that he says may one day be in the olympics..and her age may surprise you.
This is 8-year-old Jordyn Davis, and while she may not be quite ready for Paris next year she already has multiple medals.
She is the first state champion of the Dalton Parks and Rec Department's track program -- with three individual state championships. Just for good measure, she quickly added two more championships at the state meet, becoming the state champ in the 100-meter run, the 200-meter run, and the running long jump events.
On Monday night, Davis was honored with a resolution by the Mayor and Council - and we're certain it won't be her last.