featured
Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue crews work to put out fire Saturday night
A Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue worked to extinguish a house fire in the Hidden Harbor community Saturday night.
Just after 10pm, Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire at 6535 Harbor View Drive.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and flame visible.
All residents had evacuated the home after being alerted by smoke detectors.
An aggressive interior attack was immediately initiated containing the fire to the bedroom of origin. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.
Damages are estimated at $15,000.
The Cause was undetermined and will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office.
Response included companies from Stations 1 & 2.
Tags
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Two restaurants nearly fail inspection after bugs were found in one, and dirty surfaces in another
-
Mortgage rates plunge, largest weekly drop since 1981
-
Hamilton County District Attorney explains why countless residents have been evicted from Budgetel Inn
-
Crime Stoppers: Trio steals $300K+ from East Brainerd home
-
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office names its first female motor traffic deputy
-
Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour due to overwhelming demand
-
Food City breaks ground for downtown Chattanooga store
-
FNF3 Scoreboard