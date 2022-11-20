Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue crews work to put out fire Saturday night
A Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue worked to extinguish a house fire in the Hidden Harbor community Saturday night. 
Just after 10pm, Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire at 6535 Harbor View Drive.
 
Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and flame visible.
 
All residents had evacuated the home after being alerted by smoke detectors.
 
An aggressive interior attack was immediately initiated containing the fire to the bedroom of origin. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.
 
Damages are estimated at $15,000.
 
The Cause was undetermined and will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office.
 
Response included companies from Stations 1 & 2.

Tags

Recommended for you