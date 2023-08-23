Dallas Bay calls in mutual aid to battle early morning house and brush fire

The Dallas Bay Fire Department requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower and brush trucks to fight a house fire that spread into the woods early Wednesday morning.
Video from this morning’s fire located at 9314 Smith Cemetery Circle. Provided by Dallas Bay VFD pic.twitter.com/FDgls2rFrZ— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) August 23, 2023
Firefighters say a motorist called 911 reporting a house fire on Smith Cemetery Circle just before 2 a.m.
Dallas Day Fire Chief Markus Fritts reported the abandoned home did not have a driveway for fire trucks to gain access and extinguish the fire.
Dallas Bay VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower and brush trucks to fight the fire in the woods.
Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded with their brush trucks to the scene.
No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.
The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.