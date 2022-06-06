Good morning, hopefully, you enjoyed the nice weekend because we do have a weather pattern change in store for this week. Each day, Monday through Saturday, will have chances for showers and storms at 30-60% at some point during the day.
Today will be partly sunny with a few scattered showers/storms (30%), primarily starting up after 3pm and continuing into tonight. Highs today will be in the mid-80s with wind from the south at 5-12mph, gusting to near 20. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday will have likely showers and storms, especially in the morning. Highs will still be warm in the mid-80s with a partly sunny sky. Chances will be around 50% on Wednesday for more showers and storms. As of now, Thursday through Saturday look to be around 30% with scattered activity. Thursday and Friday will be warm in the mid-80s. Saturday will be a little cooler with highs near 80. Finally, Sunday should be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.