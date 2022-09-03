Good morning and happy Labor Day Weekend! The weather won’t be the best for the holiday weekend because there will be daily rain chances. However, there will still be dry periods, and temperatures will be pretty comfortable. Keep in mind that you’ll want a backup plan to bring outdoor activities inside in case rain moves over your area.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. There will be scattered showers, especially this morning through about 9am ET. The rest of the day should be drier with sporadic showers/storms.
Sunday and Monday will have more clouds lingering throughout the days with high temperatures below normal in the upper 70s to low 80s. Both days will have showers likely and possibly thunderstorms. Again, I don’t see it raining all day long for any one location, but the chance for rain is certainly there. Excessive rainfall as totals add up may lead to localized flooding.
This wet pattern will continue next week, too, with daily scattered shower/storm chances and highs in the low to mid-80s and morning lows from 65-70.