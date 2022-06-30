Good morning, the weather will stay similar for the entire week ahead. Each day will be muggy with a chance for hit or miss scattered showers and storms. Some rainfall may happen in the morning, but the greatest chances will be for the afternoon and evening hours with the heating of the day – very typical for summertime. If your location is right under a storm, heavy rainfall and lightning will be possible, so have a backup plan in place to head indoors over the holiday weekend. The good news will be that showers will briefly reduce the heat and then move on. There will be plenty of dry time during the day.
Specifically, today will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to 90. Rain chances at 30%. Friday’s highs should be in the upper 80s. Then, more heat will build-up for the weekend, hitting 90 on Saturday, 92 on Sunday, and 93 on Monday. Therefore, it will be hot and humid for the 4th of July holiday weekend.