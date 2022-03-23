A woman in Dade County is experiencing the struggles when it comes to affordable housing.
While she normally spends her time helping others in need as a social worker, now she's finding herself in that position.
"I want this to remain my home because this community is compassionate," said Licensed Masters Social Worker Crystal Flowers.
"A realtor came by the house and asked where I would be moving when the contract was signed and I hadn't heard anything from my landlord about needing to move or anything like that," said Flowers.
Flowers said she began to reach out for help and quickly realized this problem was happening all over Dade County.
"Since I have made the community aware of my issue, it's almost one person every day coming to me with a similar situation or something much worse," said Flowers.
She's now on a tight deadline to find home.
"Trying to keep up with all of the applications I've had to fill out even though there are no vacancies, calling all the realtors, listening to them tell me 'you know this house has been on the market for one week and we've had 70 phone calls and it's already contracted,'" said Flowers.
While there are both rental and buying options, none are affordable for her and her two children.
"We need working class single family homes in affordable communities," said Flowers. "The majority of what I'm seeing is $1650 for a two bed, two bath. And that, I can't afford to fit my family into a two bedroom, two bath."
When it comes to finding resources, she said resources for people on the brink of going homeless are scarce in Dade County and finding more involves time and money.
"$75 on applications already that I've spent and that's not the gas money that I've used to just drive around. Because in the rural communities, not everything is online," said Flowers.
She said she just hopes for more action in both Dade County and across Northwest Georgia when it comes to combatting affordable housing.
"I want to be able to refer them to something locally that can help," said Flowers. "An emergency shelter maybe, more affordable housing, I know the city has land, what can we do with that?"
Flowers is currently staying with a local family until she finds a permanent solution.