The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information from the public about an ATV that was stolen in the Head River Community in Cloudland last week.
The Cub Cadet “side-by-side” was stolen and sheriff’s investigators believe the theft could be connected to theft of another off-road vehicle at another location.
If you have any information about the theft, you are asked to contact the Dade County Sheriff’s Office at 706-657-3233.
You can also contact the Dade County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page or email info@dadesheriff.com. As always, tips can remain confidential.