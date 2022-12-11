Dade County Sheriff's Office search for wanted felon following stolen patrol car
The Dade County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from the public finding 32-year-old Tommy E. Morgan (TJ). 
The sheriff's office says it has obtained felony warrants on him in regards to an incident involving a stolen Dade County Patrol Car on Friday, Dec. 9th. 
 
He is wanted for the following charges:
  • Escape (Felony) OCGA 16-10-52
  • Motor Vehicle Theft (Felony) OCGA 16-8-2
  • Interference w/ Govt Property (Felony) OCGA 16-7-24
If you know the whereabouts of this subject, please contact your local law enforcement, DCSO (706-657-3233), message the sheriff's Facebook page, or email info@dadesheriff.com. As always, tips can remain confidential.
 

